Mecklenburg County reducing its already short list of in-person services effective Friday

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County is reducing its already short list of in-person services effective Friday, Jan. 15.

To support the three-week COVID-19 Directive imploring people to stay home announced by Public Health Director Gibbie Harris on Tuesday, County Manager Dena R. Diorio said Mecklenburg County needs to model the directive’s intent for the community.

“We are basically going back to where County services were during the Stay-at-Home Order last spring,” says Diorio. “Our COVID numbers are going up, not down, so for the next three weeks, only essential and mandated services that cannot be performed virtually will be provided in-person.”

Mecklenburg County services have been operating at a limited capacity since March 18, 2020, due to COVID-19. The new Directive expires on Feb. 2, 2021.

The additional reductions include, among others:

Public Health – Various programs and clinics may be rescheduled or delayed. Call the Public Health Hotline at 980-314-9400 for COVID-19 information and visit MeckNC.gov for updates on affected services

– Various programs and clinics may be rescheduled or delayed. Call the Public Health Hotline at 980-314-9400 for COVID-19 information and visit MeckNC.gov for updates on affected services Park and Recreation – All indoor services temporarily suspended though parks will remain open. For a complete list of changes, visit mecknc.gov. Additional changes include: Parks – closing at dusk Athletic Fields – Reservations are not being accepted at this time Outdoor shelters are open on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are not being accepted and group members who do not share a household may not gather Amenities closed to the public

All Recreation, Senior and Nature Centers

Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center

Indoor Shelters

Camping at McDowell Nature Preserve

The Skatepark at Naomi Drenan Recreation Center

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Beginning Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 the Library will roll back services to a modified Phase 1, effective through Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Customers will be able to pick up holds, mobile prints and quick pick-ups outside locations without entering Library buildings. Check the website for the status of specific library programs.

In-person payments at the Valerie C. Woodard Center will be temporarily suspended Board of County Commissioners – Meetings will be entirely virtual, including the Board’s Budget Retreat January 27-29.

A complete list of the changes and how to access all County services is available at MeckNC.gov.