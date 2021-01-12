Mecklenburg County, StarMed partner to administer 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Taking a new direction to speed release of coronavirus vaccines, President-elect Joe Biden’s office said Friday he would end the current practice of holding back vaccine doses to guarantee that people who get their first shot can also get a required second inoculation three weeks later. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Public Health announced Tuesday that it is partnering with StarMed Healthcare to provide second doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The county emphasized that the vaccines are available only for people who received their first dose of the vaccine with MCPH.

“This partnership ensures that there are enough appointments available for individuals to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose and allows Public Health to continue to administer first doses of the vaccine as quickly and equitably as possible,” said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Those who received the Pfizer vaccine are due for their second dose 21 days after the initial shot.

Click here to make an appointment with StarMed.

First and second dose clinics will be held by appointment only at Bojangles Coliseum Mondays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccination information is available here.

