Mecklenburg County, StarMed partner to administer 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Public Health announced Tuesday that it is partnering with StarMed Healthcare to provide second doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
The county emphasized that the vaccines are available only for people who received their first dose of the vaccine with MCPH.
“This partnership ensures that there are enough appointments available for individuals to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose and allows Public Health to continue to administer first doses of the vaccine as quickly and equitably as possible,” said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.
Those who received the Pfizer vaccine are due for their second dose 21 days after the initial shot.
Click here to make an appointment with StarMed.
First and second dose clinics will be held by appointment only at Bojangles Coliseum Mondays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccination information is available here.
