(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The race for Mecklenburg County Sheriff is heating up with endorsements.

The May 17 Primary will decide who wins the sheriff’s race because all the candidates are Democrats, so the winner won’t face off against any Republicans for the General Election.

Incumbent Sheriff Garry McFadden is not getting the endorsement of his peers.

The Fraternal Order of Police is instead endorsing Aujiena “Gina” Hicks, a former jail supervisor for 18 years at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“This was a vote against incumbent Sheriff Garry McFadden. Why?” asked Queen City News Reporter Robin Kanady to Dan Redford, the President-Elect of the Fraternal Order of Police.

“Obviously, from our standpoint, we represent a lot of law enforcement officers in Mecklenburg County, a small majority of those are Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and detention officers, and it’s no secret as to the issues that have been going on at the jail,” said Redford.

Queen City News was the first to break the story about deputies working 24 hour shifts earlier this year.

Sheriff McFadden changed the overtime policy, but other issues at the jail, such as inmates assaulting officers, staff shortages, and inmate deaths have been front and center in the race for sheriff.

McFadden, who received an endorsement from the Black Political Caucus, was not available for an interview Thursday.

McFadden told voters at the FOP debate last week that his opponents represent the old guard.

“I’m a progressive sheriff, I’m a passionate sheriff. This is a dual duty, but you never heard about the community, the same community that all three of us wish vote for us, you heard nothing about how they’re going to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement. That is what I stand on,” said McFadden at the debate last Tuesday.

McFadden’s other opponent, Marquis Robinson, a retired 25-year Mecklenburg County deputy, says changes need to be made at the sheriff’s office, including adding a Human Trafficking Unit and beefing up the Domestic Violence Unit.

“We still only have 8 deputies on our DV unit, it’s time now that the sheriff’s office start growing with the population,” said Robinson.

Queen City News asked the FOP how Hicks is not a vote for the old guard, since she was at the sheriff’s office before McFadden took office, and the FOP says Hicks will bring back safety to the jail with her experience as a former jail supervisor.