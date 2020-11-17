Mecklenburg County recognizes National Adoption Month

There are currently 136 kids in Mecklenburg County eligible for adoption and hoping to find a forever home.

Jennifer Davidson, a parent who adopted a child from foster care nearly a decade ago, hopes local families will step up to provide permanent placement for kids in the Charlotte community.

“This could change the trajectory of their life possibly,” Davidson said. “We have adopted a son who was 9 and he is now 17. And so we’ve seen the trauma that he’s been through, from moving from home to home, to now– having a permanent family in our home, and seeing how much he’s flourished.”

Davidson uses her positive adoption experience to motivate other adults to consider following down the same path. She currently works as a foster care adoption specialist at Bethany Christian Services in Charlotte. The organization supports Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services by connecting the government agency with families who can temporarily foster kids.

November is National Adoption Month– it raises awareness about the urgent need to get children out of foster care and into adoptive homes.

In Mecklenburg County, commissioners declared a proclamation to officially acknowledge National Adoption Month. Additionally, county leaders plan to hold their annual public event to celebrate the recent adoption of local kids from foster homes.

District Court Judge Aretha Blake will preside over the county’s weekend celebrations. Events have been modified and scaled downed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reason we do it publicly is to make sure it’s a public reminder that the community is a part of the investment. That the children who come through juvenile court, that we celebrate the fact that these families have started something new, by choice. They have made a clear decision to open their hearts, and their homes, and their families, to children who are the most vulnerable,” Blake said.

Rekita McDuffie is a social work supervisor for the county. She said kids go into foster care for several reasons that typically stem from neglect, abuse, or dependency. McDuffie said the goal is to permanently reunite kids with their families or relatives, but when that cannot happen– the county turns to the community to volunteer.

“We never want kids to linger in foster care. It’s important for us as a community and as a county to find kids a forever home. Because we know that kids thrive when they have permanency,” McDuffie said.

For those in Mecklenburg County interested in exploring adoption or fostering, call 704-336-KIDS (5437). Information on how to get started can also be found on the Mecklenburg County government website.

