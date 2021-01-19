Mecklenburg County Public Health to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Groups 1 & 2 starting February

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Public Health announced Tuesday that it will be opening additional appointments for the first three weeks of February for Groups 1 and 2 based on anticipated vaccine supply.

Appointments will be available for scheduling beginning Thursday, Jan. 21, at 8:30 a.m.



Earlier this month, Public Health updated its vaccination plan to align with new federal and state recommendations, as recommended by current guidelines.

“Because vaccine supplies are currently limited, the vaccine distribution is being rolled out in phases,” MCPH said.



Group 1 includes healthcare workers with current in-person patient contact and long-term care staff and residents.



Group 2 includes anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation.

Public Health is opening February appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for Groups 1 and 2 based on the anticipated vaccine supply, it said.



Instructions for making appointments are available at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19



Eligible Group 1 and 2 members may make a first dose appointment online by clicking here

“Please read the appointment instructions carefully,” MCPH said.

Phone appointments may be made by calling 980-314-9400 and selecting Option 3. If you leave a message MCPH will attempt to return the call within 24-48 business hours.



If unable to secure an appointment right away, residents are encouraged to continue to check for updates. As more vaccines are made available, additional appointment times will be made available.