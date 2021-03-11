Mecklenburg County announces at-home vaccinations for “homebound” residents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County health officials announced a new plan to bring vaccines to people that are homebound due to physical or mental disabilities.

Public Health said it has been working hard to ensure vaccines are accessible to everyone, including those who are unable to travel to a clinic.

Homebound community members can now request to receive a vaccine at home by completing a request form.

MCPH said the people eligible for at-home vaccinations will receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as they become available.

“We are excited to roll-out this important initiative as part of our Vaccine Equity Plan that aims to ensure equitable access to the vaccine for all Mecklenburg County residents,” said MCPH Health Director Gibbie Harris. “Protecting our vulnerable, high-risk residents and reducing transmission through increased population immunity by vaccination are critical steps to our goal of reducing the impact of COVID-19 in our community.”

Health officials continued to encourage mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing.

Director Harris also warned spring breakers “to be smart” with their actions and use common sense.

State health officials have also hinted at moving up the timeline to begin vaccinating Group 4, including those with underlying health conditions.

Some North Carolina counties have told the state they are ready for the next group.

“Coming next are people with increased risk because of a medical condition,” noted Cohen. “We are continuing to talk to our vaccine providers all the time about making sure we are appropriately moving forward with due haste to get to all of our priority groups as quickly as possible.”

As of now, Phase 4 is set to begin on March 24.

Governor Cooper will provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Wednesday where he may address the accelerated timeline. Watch it live here.