CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County officials are hoping to tackle the growing problem of corporate investment in single family homes.

Corporate investors currently own around 25,000 homes in Charlotte, and 40,000 in North Carolina as a whole. Mecklenburg County’s Manager, Dena Diorio recommended allocating 500,000 dollars to research the issue. As for what happens after the research, it’s unclear.

Jordan Keester, with Fagan Realty Group, says he witnesses this issue firsthand.

“Where it does come in and get interesting is them buying a distressed property, or a property that may not be distressed, it’s just not like perfectly up to date, and they’ll throw some paint on it, do a little bit here and there, and then they’ll increase the price by $100,000,” Keesee said.

The half a million dollars Diorio wants to allocate towards solving this problem might seem like a drop in the bucket of the County’s 2.1 billion dollar budget, but Commissioner Mark Jerrell thinks it’s a much needed start.

“I think $500,000 really reflects the seriousness of the issue, and a real seriousness on our part, to ensure that we do find some solutions, but I’ll tell you this, it this isn’t just a Mecklenburg County thing. This is going to have to be addressed at all levels of government,” Jerrell said.

The Biden Administration seems to feel the same way as Jerrell. They recently announced a plan to ease the burden of housing costs. Part of that plan makes the federal government offer their distressed properties to people wanting to actually live in them, not for-profit investors.

As for potential solutions in our community, Keesee has a few ideas.

“I think the solution, if any, is going to be multifaceted and complicated to begin with. But I think for starters, continuing to double down on home density is something that’s going to be crucial to the city of Charlotte, obviously Mecklenburg’s sprawl is quite far but just as far as the city of Charlotte goes, the city is going to have to be able to build upwards rather than outwards so that people can afford to live in the city,” Keesee said.