MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A new report indicates Mecklenburg County parks could use a spit shine. In a list of the largest 100 cities in the country, Mecklenburg parks rank near the bottom at #83.

The silver lining is that the ranking is an improvement from last year and the year before.

“He likes to follow me wherever I go,” said five-year-old Austin as he played on the jungle gym at Kilborne Park in east Charlotte.

“My friend, she knows how to go on the monkey bars, but I don’t,” he said.

The park is close to their house, which makes it easy for dad to keep the kids busy.

“We live in the neighborhood across the street so with two kids,” said Bryan Suggs. “That’s important to walk across the street safely.”

That’s not possible for everyone in Mecklenburg County, though. In fact, Trust for Public Land gave our area a score of 4/100 for access to parks meaning few citizens are within a 10-minute walk of some greenspace; that includes Travis Kostell who just moved here from New York for the change of scenery.

“I guess I could kind of see that driving around a little bit as we were looking for a home,” Kostell said. “It wasn’t quite as evident where we would be able to walk to a park.”

The parkscore index, overall, placed Mecklenburg County near the bottom of the list at 83, but noted some improvements that caused us to jump 8 spots in a year.

“Charlotte this year has risen faster than almost any other city in the country,” said Will Klein, Parks Researcher at Trust for Public Land. “It speaks to the investment Mecklenburg County has put into the park system, especially through the greenways.”

The index states Mecklenburg County spends about $109 per person on its parks for the first time going above the national average of $98. But Charlotte still has the unique challenge of being a sprawling city with a lot of ground to cover.

“Some of it is a public access issue and as Charlotte’s developing more greenways are being added,” Suggs said.

The Mecklenburg County parks department is going to evaluate their parkscore and see what helped them move up 8 spots in the rankings this year.