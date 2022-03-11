CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County official provided a “State of the County” address Friday morning to highlight the county’s accomplishments for Fiscal Year 2022.

Board of County Commissioners Chairman George Dunlap provided the address at 10 a.m. Friday.

Queen City News will carry the address live online and on social media when the presentation begins.

Here are some of the highlights.

3.3% unemployment $375K median home price 12th lowest in U.S. for retail vacancy 76 people from homeless encampment placed in permanent homes

Stay tuned for continued coverage throughout the day.