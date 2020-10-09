Mecklenburg County officials provide update on COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -Mecklenburg County health officials are set to provide an update on the local fight against the coronavirus.

According to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are 29,963 positive COVID-19 cases and 364 deaths.

NCDHHS said earlier this week that the largest outbreak in the county was at a nursing home facility named Accordius Health at Midwood where 29 cases have been confirmed and one death. One childcare facility in Mecklenburg has reported an outbreak. Covenant Day School has seven cases with four students and three faculty all testing positive.

County health officials are also asking anyone who attended “Mecktoberfest” at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery from September 25-29 to be tested after “at least two” positive cases were directly linked to the event.

“Were really encouraging those folks to get tested,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said Tuesday night at the Board of County Commissioners meeting. “We are starting to see a couple of cases coming from that event. We aren’t in cluster status at this point. We’ve just seen them over the last couple days.”

There will be free COVID-19 testing for anyone who attended the event this Saturday, Oct. 10. The event is no cost to you, or the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, which is hosting the testing.

