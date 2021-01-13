Mecklenburg County officials provide COVID-19 update after announcing new 3-week directive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County officials will provide an update on the county’s COVID-19 response Wednesday morning, a day after announcing a new three-week directive to stay home and take safety precautions as coronavirus cases spike.

“The exponential growth in the number of COVID- 19 cases, hospitalizations, and related deaths require immediate action on the part of every member of our community,” said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

The directive instructs individuals in Mecklenburg County to take several immediate actions including (but not limited to):

Only leave your home for essential activities and remain at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless an exception as set forth in the Governor’s Executive Order applies. Utilize full-virtual options for work, school and any other activity where in-person activity is not required. Avoid leaving your home if you are over 65 or at high-risk for developing a serious illness. Avoid any non-essential travel. Avoid gathering with individuals that you do not live with. WEAR, a cloth face covering, WAIT 6 feet apart and avoid close contact, and WASH your hands often or use hand sanitizer. Quarantine and get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19. Answer the call and participate in contact tracing to protect against further spread if you receive a call or text from Mecklenburg County Public Health. Get a flu shot and get the COVID-19 vaccine, when it is available to you.

A full list of immediate actions individuals should take is available here.

County health officials also urged schools to remain virtual for at least the next three weeks.

“Our recommendation at this point from a public health perspective is it does not make sense to bring the kids back into the schools at this point,” Harris told the County commission.

Superintendent Earnest Winston told the school board Tuesday night that from an operational standpoint, “we are prepared to welcome our students back for in-person learning.”

However, after Harris’s recommendation, school board members indicated Tuesday night that they might call an emergency meeting later in the week to vote on keeping students virtual.

