Mecklenburg County nursing home employee freed from prison after wrongful conviction

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The conviction of an assault by a Mecklenburg County nursing home staff member on a resident has been overturned, according to the Duke University School of Law Wrongful Convictions Clinic.

Willie George Shaw had his conviction overturned Tuesday in Mecklenburg County Superior Court. Attorney Jamie Lau, who is with Duke Law School and helps conduct the clinic, tweeted after his release.

“The smooth look of freedom! So excited for @DukeLaw Wrongful Convictions Clinic client Willie Shaw. Mr. Shaw was released today, and his conviction vacated, after serving nearly six years in prison for a crime he did not commit,” Lau wrote.

The incident was alleged to have occurred in 2015 at a Mecklenburg County nursing home.

The clinic, which offers resources to help fight against convictions that they believe are erroneous, filed a motion in 2019 alleging Shaw received ‘insufficient counsel’ and that medical experts concluded that the injury could not have occurred at the originally specified time.

Shaw was accused of providing a female resident with ‘intimate care’ during her shower. She was found bleeding in her bed and later died.

A hearing in December 2020 revealed the injury had occurred nearly seven hours after the alleged time. An expert in geriatric medicine also testified that a video of the resident after 2:45 p.m. showed she exhibited no signs of injury at that time.

Prosecutors ultimately agreed to overturn the conviction.

Shaw had maintained his innocence, and in 2016, entered an Alford plea to patient abuse and neglect with the death of a resident at a nursing home at which he worked. An Alford plea allows a defendant to accept punishment while maintaining his innocence.

“This is a great day for justice in Mecklenburg County,” Lau said in a release.

“It is always our hope that State prosecutors will join us in correcting miscarriages of justice when they are brought to light, but that only rarely happens in these cases. We are grateful that the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the evidence in this case objectively and agreed that it did not support Mr. Shaw’s guilt.”

This is the tenth client the clinic has successfully proven to be wrongfully convicted. He is the fourth client in the last two years to be exonerated, along with Charles Ray Finch and Dontae Sharpe in 2019 and Ronnie Long in 2020.