Mecklenburg County leaders to hold State of the County Address

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County will host its 2021 State of the County Address Thursday morning, as the county continues to respond and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

George Dunlap, Chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners is expected to give an update on the county’s economy and Board accomplishments for Fiscal Year 2021.

The address comes nearly a year after the first coronavirus case was detected in North Carolina, changing the course of policies across the county and state.

Dunlap’s address could provide a snapshot of where the county is and where it could be heading in the next year.