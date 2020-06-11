Mecklenburg County jail sees first positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Mecklenburg County Detention Center has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in its detention population.

One case is in their detention population now while another person had come in positive, were put on COVID-19 protocol, and once the results came back they were already bonded out.

“The total number of residents is two with one being active. The contact trace analysis has been conducted and the exposure to others has been very minimal,” Mecklenburg County Detention Center said in a released statement Thursday. “We have residents in and out of various stages of our COVID-19 protocols. Some enter the facility and are placed in the COVID-19 protocol based on responses obtained during the medical screening and others may have COVID like symptoms.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the detention center said it treats every case as if it’s a potential exposure and respiratory monitor, isolate or quarantine based on the recommendation of their contracted healthcare provider.

“MCSO is still taking all of the necessary precautions with medical screenings of all persons to include employees entering our facilities, enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts and emphasis on following the recommended CDC guidelines,” they said Thursday.