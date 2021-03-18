Mecklenburg County health officials provide COVID-19 update

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County gave a coronavirus update Thursday as vaccination eligibility opens for parts of Group 4.

Group 4 includes people between the ages of 16-64 “with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19.” It also includes people living in close group settings and essential workers.

“Those are anyone who has medical conditions such as asthma, cancer heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and then it also includes anyone that’s living in close quarters so the homeless in shelters, people who are in jail or prison,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed HealthCare.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper warned the public to be cautious of contagious COVID-19 variants they are seeing an increase in NC as the state hits a major coronavirus vaccination benchmark.

“Our COVID-19 numbers have remained relatively low and stable in recent weeks. While our trends look good, we’re still keeping a watchful and concerned eye on the more contagious COVID-19 variants we are seeing increasing in our state,” Gov. Cooper said. “Health experts tell us these variants spread more easily and can make us even sicker. We need to wear our masks, take this seriously and act responsibly. We’ll continue emphasizing prevention even as we focus our priority on distributing vaccines in a way that’s fast and fair.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Gov. Cooper said North Carolina continues to succeed in getting shots off shelves and into arms. As of Wednesday morning, the state had administered over 3.4 million doses, and 25.7 percent of adults 18 and older have had at least one shot, and 16.5 percent have been fully vaccinated.