Mecklenburg County health officials give COVID-19 update ahead of Christmas holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County health officials provided an update Monday on the community’s fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, Mecklenburg County reported 55,994 positive cases and 507 COVID-19-related deaths, according to NC Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

State officials re cautioning North Carolinians ahead of this week’s holiday festivities to reduce travel as much as possible and limit gatherings. Under the current order, gatherings are to be no more than 10 people indoors.

Medical professionals are also urging people to continue social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks. They also recommend getting a flu shot as flu season ramps up.

