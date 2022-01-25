Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations crack the 5,000 mark as positivity rate

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An alarming 5,000-plus patients are currently in the hospital with the coronavirus breaking the previous record which was set yesterday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

The infection rate was 36.4% Tuesday and the state has not seen a percentage below 30% now in over a week. Currently, there are 5,055 patients in the hospital. Charlotte-area hospitals have already pled for assistance as hospitals are at wit’s end with nearly max capacity.

Meanwhile, the Mecklenburg County Health Department will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday. The event will be held virtually at 2 p.m. and be led by the new health director, Dr. Raynard Washington.

The county is now averaging a 33% positivity rate for the last seven days.

The omicron variant has become the most dominant variant in the county. Mecklenburg is following CDC guidelines for mask mandates and vaccinations.

On Tuesday three new COVID testing sites opened, providing more access for what test seekers say results in hours-long waiting times.