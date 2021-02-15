Mecklenburg County gives COVID-19 update Monday

Mecklenburg County
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Health leaders with Charlotte Mecklenburg County will provide a COVID-19 update on Monday.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan will conduct the virtual briefing.

Community-based requests can now be made to co-host vaccine clinics, the department said. The clinics are part of a broader effort to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine. You can submit a request here.

CMS partially returned to in-person instruction on Monday with middle and high school students set to return next week.

