CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mecklenburg County detention officer was fired and is facing charges for assault, communicating threats, and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jaquan Kitt was terminated on May 20, 2022. He was just five days short of being employed as a detention officer for six years.

The Sheriff’s office says that on May 18, 36-year-old Kitt verbally communicated threats and assaulted a female victim. Kitt also verbally communicated threats to a male victim and assaulted the male victim by striking him in the head multiple times with the butt of his gun. The male victim suffered minor injuries.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Warrants were issued Friday for Kitt’s arrest and he was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Friday. He was also arrested for a second time on charges stemming from an off-duty incident at his home.

“Mr. Kitt’s actions are not a representation of this agency and certainly not what we expect of any employee of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden, “After reviewing the reports, I was really disappointed in the actions of Mr. Kitt. As a public safety organization, MCSO requires all employees to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct both on and off-duty and we will continue to hold our staff accountable for their actions.”

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.