CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mecklenburg County detention officer was fired and is facing charges for assault, communicating threats, and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jaquan Kitt was terminated on May 20, 2022. He was just five days short of being employed as a detention officer for six years.

The Sheriff’s office says that on May 18, 36-year-old Kitt verbally communicated threats and assaulted a female victim. Kitt also verbally communicated threats to a male victim and assaulted the male victim by striking him in the head multiple times with the butt of his gun. The male victim suffered minor injuries.

Warrants were issued Friday for Kitt’s arrest and he was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Friday. He was also arrested for a second time on charges stemming from an off-duty incident at his home.

“Mr. Kitt’s actions are not a representation of this agency and certainly not what we expect of any employee of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden, “After reviewing the reports, I was really disappointed in the actions of Mr. Kitt. As a public safety organization, MCSO requires all employees to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct both on and off-duty and we will continue to hold our staff accountable for their actions.”