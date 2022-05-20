CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mecklenburg County Detention officer who was arrested and charged with assault Wednesday was released after a magistrate found no probable cause for the charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said CMPD officers responded to an incident on May 18 and arrested the officer.

He was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Queen City News has reached out to CMPD for more information about what led to his arrest.

A magistrate at the Mecklenburg County Arrest Processing Center found no probable cause on all charges and was released, the sheriff’s office said.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said his department has initiated an internal investigation.

“I was surprised by the alleged action of Officer Kitt and the magistrate’s decision,” McFadden said. “We will work with the District Attorney’s office and if there is evidence to support that Officer Kitt’s conduct during this incident has violated our policies or if it’s later determined that probable cause does exist and criminal charges are filed against Officer Kitt, we will take the appropriate action at that time.”

The detention officer had been an employee with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office since May 25, 2016.