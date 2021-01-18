Mecklenburg County deputies depart for Washington to assist with inauguration security

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office departed for Washington, D.C. Monday morning, as they join law enforcement from across the country to assist with security for Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

MCSO deputies are joining Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers and N.C. National Guard members in the security effort in D.C. that has been put in place after the deadly riot at the Capitol.

Security has been the main focus as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris prepare to take the oath of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Thousands of armed National Guard troops are already posted up, lining the streets around the Capitol. Army General Daniel Hokanson says more are on the way.

U.S. defense officials on Sunday say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.

On Friday, Capitol Police arrested a Virginia man for allegedly trying to enter through a Washington, D.C. checkpoint armed with a gun, ammunition, and fake credentials, according to court documents.