Mecklenburg County Courthouse closed after 5 employees test positive for COVID-19, nearly 30 in quarantine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Courthouse is closed through at least Tuesday after five employees working onsite tested positive for the coronavirus and several others reported symptoms, the 26th Judicial District announced Sunday.

Officials said that between August 6 and August 7, five employees working at the courthouse tested positive for COVID-19. Numerous others had reported symptoms and were awaiting test results. At least 29 employees were told to quarantine.

Court officials said Mecklenburg County Public Health advised them to cancel court proceedings and close the courthouse in order to prevent or slow further spread of the virus.

Court officials said they will meet on Tuesday to determine if court proceedings can safely begin Wednesday.

The North Carolina Judicial Branch said some cases, including first appearance hearings and secured custody hearings will be held remotely.

Probable cause hearings will be held as normal.

The court said ex parte requests for temporary domestic violence protection orders, motions for temporary injunctive relief and motions for non-secure custody of a juvenile should be made before a district court judge assigned to the Public Window in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Anyone looking to file legal documents can use the secure receptacle designated by the Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court or by bail.

Jurors scheduled to report on Monday and Tuesday are excused. They should not return to the courthouse until Wednesday unless they are told otherwise.