Mecklenburg County Commissioner moves to declare racism a public health crisis

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. – There’s a proclamation going forth in Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting to declare racism a public health crisis.

Mecklenburg County commissioners said it’s time for leaders to put their words into action.

Commissioner Mark Jerrell, for District 4, is heading the project.

“This Tuesday, we will be bringing forth a proclamation that will declare racism a public health crisis…this is something that has been done in a few other communities across the country. We believe it’s vitally important to do that here. COVID-19 has really highlighted and showed disparities as it relates to health…education access and so many different things that disproportionately impact African Americans and communities of color,” said Jerrell.

County commissioners and even city council leaders are putting their ideas together to discuss how to better serve black communities.

The proclamation says the board of commissioners will seek to promote racial equity through approved policies and will encourage other local, state and national entities to recognize racism as a crisis.

“It makes up if 1/4 of the community but it’s a step in the right direction. At least they’re hearing our voices and they’re trying to make a change and trying to help us out but I feel like we can use a little more,” said Shayla Sloan.

Shayla Sloan is a college student and says she would like to see more dollars put into education for people of color. Allison Taylor agrees.

“I feel like it’s well overdue and it’s finally going to be a change. It needs to happen and it’s been happening for years and it’s finally going to be a step in the future we will get more progress and more help,” said Taylor.

“I think it’s a good thing if the funding is going to the African American communities and changes like covering the protests will probably be going on and there’s got to be some sort of change that happens,” said Dibal Shaw.

Commissioners say they’re working to put these changes into play as soon as possible.