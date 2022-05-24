CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough has died at the age of 75, her family announced Tuesday.

A pioneer in N.C. politics, she became the first African American woman elected to the Charlotte city council.

Additionally, Scarborough was the first black woman to run for mayor of Charlotte and the U.S. Senate in North Carolina and holds major history within the state.

Scarborough was unresponsive during Mecklenburg County meetings for months, missing the majority of votes, and hadn’t participated in person since before the pandemic.

The reason — she was in the hospice unit at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Following this, the Mecklenburg County’s Board of Commissioners appointed Dr. Wilhelmenia Rembert to fill in for Scarborough until the end of 2022.

Funeral services will be handled by Chris King Memorial Chapel in Chester, S.C.