Mecklenburg County commission meeting not just about masks

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Commissioners had a packed agenda Wednesday night, which included more than just a mask mandate vote. Parks and Recreation Department officials announced Latta Plantation is now re-named “Latta Place.”

After a planned event last year was met with public pushback, Parks and Rec officials have been reworking the function and operations of the historic Latta site. A survey was sent out to almost 1,000 Mecklenburg County residents to get a gage on their thoughts on Latta Place, and what types of changes residents would like to see. The responses will guide their plan for Latta going forward this year. The plan for the site is scheduled to be ready by the fall.

In other reports, Commissioner also received a presentation on Meck Pre-K. Tim Gibbons, the Program Coordinator, recommended Mecklenburg County provide bonuses to Meck Pre-K teachers. The bonuses would be distributed over the course of the next few months.

“The eligible recipients for that payout would be all of our returning teachers from this current school year who started on or before May 1 of 2022. So the goal with this structure, again, is to really encourage retention of our teachers into fiscal year 23. To make sure we will reward and recognize those teachers but also encourage them to come back, so we maintain a qualified and experienced workforce,” Gibbons said.

Commissioners also decided to begin interviews for a candidate to fill former Commissioner Ella Scarborough’s seat. They will meet on March 12th to interview candidates. Applications will be accepted from 2/17 through 2/25. After February 25th the Clerk will verify the applicants eligibility and unveil the official candidates on March 2nd. By March 15th the board will chose the candidate and they will be sworn in on March 22nd.