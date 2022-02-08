MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County Chairman of the Board George Dunlap said councilmembers discussed their colleague Ella Scarborough’s medical leave on Tuesday.

After being absent or not participating in meetings virtually for months, Scarborough’s family announced she would be taking unpaid medical leave. But a slew of questions were raised since the announcement and no one seemed to have any answers, not even the commissioners themselves.

Tuesday’s meeting was supposed to bring some clarity to the situation.

Dunlap said the Board would be discussing Scarborough’s medical leave and vote on whether or not to grant it. Originally, Scarborough’s kids told Dunlap she would be taking unpaid medical leave, but reports from other outlets obtained an email saying she would be paid.

Commissioners ultimately granted Scarborough’s medical leave, unanimously. They also voted in favor of paying Scarborough during her medical leave until the end of her term.

#meckBOCC votes to grant Commissioner Ella Scarborough pay on her medical leave, which will be until the end of her term. She will not be running for election. — Emma Withrow (@emma_withrow) February 8, 2022

Despite not participating in meetings and rarely voting, Commissioner Scarborough had still received more than $50,000 per year for her salary, additional compensation, and benefits.

Dunlap said he hadn’t been speaking to Scarborough herself for a while and that he had only been communicating with her children.

Scarborough reportedly will not be running for re-election.