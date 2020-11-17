Mecklenburg County: Almost 75% of COVID-19 cases in ages 20-59; most deaths among older adults

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County health officials reported 38,733 COVID-19 cases and 421 deaths as of Tuesday morning.

The county said about three out of every four cases have been among adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

Almost every coronavirus-related death involved adults 60 years or older. Four deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 55 deaths were ages 40 to 59. All but five deaths involved someone with an underlying chronic illness.

On average, 8.2 percent of people who were tested were positive, a percentage that has been rising for the last 14 days.

Governor Roy Cooper and the N.C. COVID-19 Task Force are expected to provide an update at 3 p.m. Tuesday. FOX 46 Charlotte will carry the announcement live.

