Mecklenburg County advising against traveling for spring break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County health officials issued an advisory Friday, asking residents to stay home over the spring break holiday.

Mecklenburg County Public Health warned that traveling increases the risk of exposure for catching COVID-19 for numerous reasons, including:

Increased contact with larger number of persons who may be infected in venues such as airports, train stations, bus terminals, conferences, events etc.

Inability to social distance yourself from others, e.g. on an airplane or being in close quarters with others on a cruise.

Spreading the disease to others, even if you are asymptomatic.

Travel could be suspended or interrupted, quarantines put into effect and borders closed at any time leaving you stranded or required to stay out of the U.S. and/or away from home for extended periods of time.

Yesterday, officials asked students to make smart, common sense decision if traveling.

CDC guidelines encourage travelers to be tested before leaving and to check the restrictions in place where they are going. The CDC also recommends getting tested within three to five days of returning and staying home for seven days. If you don’t get tested, you’re asked to stay home for 10 days.