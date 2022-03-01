MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After months of asking the question, ‘Where is Commissioner Ella Scarborough?’, QCN has the answer.

She had been unresponsive during Mecklenburg County meetings for months, missing the majority of votes, and hasn’t participated in-person since before the pandemic.

Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow confirmed former Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough is in the hospice unit at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

This comes just a couple of weeks after Mecklenburg County commissioners voted to pay Scarborough her full salary, benefits, and expenses, through her term, which ends in November 2022.

Commissioners haven’t spoken to Scarborough herself since prior to the pandemic, and have only been in contact with her children.

She requested medical leave a few weeks ago, which usually goes unpaid, but the majority of the board felt the need to award her the $50,000 salary because of her long career of service for her community.

It’s been extremely unclear what type of health issues Scarborough has been dealing with, but QCN can confirm she is in hospice.