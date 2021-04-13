Mecklenburg health officials to give COVID-19 update; expected to address J&J vaccine

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department will give a coronavirus update and is expected to address the developing issues with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan will conduct the virtual update at 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, the FDA and CDC recommended a ‘pause in distribution of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccine will be pulled from distribution on a federal level and officials encouraged those on the county level to follow in suit.

Last week Harris said the county will continue to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and an update from Harris is expected on Tuesday.

“The CDC is working with the specific community where these incidents have occurred,” Harris said on Friday.

Rare blood clots have been reported in recent weeks and health officials want time to investigate the vaccine further.