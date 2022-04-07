CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather is addressing recent statements from the local Fraternal Order of Police on cases where police believed suspects got low bonds for violent crimes.

Queen City News has reported on several of these cases. Recently, there was a case involving suspect Tyler Drew, who is accused of shooting at six Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and was given a $67,000 bond. There was also a recent case involving Travis Feely, who is charged with a first-degree arson and given a $31,000 bond.

“Whenever there is someone that is believed to be violent, we want to make sure the victim and witnesses in this community are protected,” said Merriweather.

Merriweather addressed the questions following an event Thursday afternoon where he received the Dogwood Award from the North Carolina Attorney General. The award is to recognize people across the state who keep communities safe.

While Merriweather could not address specific cases, he did note that prosecutors do push for violent offenders to get the maximum possible punishment.

“They are asking for that person to remain in custody,” he said.

Mecklenburg County courts have had bail reform policies in place for years now, which takes away set bond amounts for crimes and takes into account various personal circumstances for the people charged.

While the Fraternal Order of Police does not disagree with the reform measures, they do believe there needs to be a middle ground.

“Somebody that steals from a Circle K doesn’t need to be sitting in jail for weeks on end for stealing a Snickers bar,” said Daniel Redford, with North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9. “But somebody that burns a house down, shoots at six cops? I don’t know what to say other than that we’re frustrated that this continues to occur.”

Merriweather also noted that bond decisions are up to judges. A spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County Court noted in a statement earlier this week that the judicial district as a whole has been engaged in bail reform efforts.

Merriweather, however, did not that more education and discussion may need to come for those in and out of court on the reforms.

“The entire community’s decisions are affected by what happens in the courtroom,” said Merriweather.