CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two point one billion dollars, that’s how much money Mecklenburg County commissioners could be spending to keep the county up and running for the year. They’re casting their votes on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget tonight and it is expected to pass.

The county is spending around 110 million dollars more this year than they spent last year, which is due to rising prices, new funding for various programs and other expenditures. But even with all that extra spending, taxpayers won’t be paying a cent more in county taxes.

Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, George Dunlap, is proud of what they came up with.

“I think it’s a great budget, given the trend that we’ve been on for the last couple of years. We’ve stepped up in terms of affordable housing, helping people who are underwater as it relates to rent subsidies and things of that nature,” Dunlap said.

Commissioners focused this budget to address their six main priorities:

Affordable housing Reduce educational attainment gaps Prioritize environmental leadership Focus on Meck pre-k Workforce development Reduce racial disparities

And Dunlap believes it accomplishes those goals.

“I think what gives me satisfaction is the fact that we have sufficient enough growth in Mecklenburg County such that we can fund our priorities with the additional tax dollars that we generate from the increased growth in the community.”

Although Commissioner Susan Rodriguez McDowell is supportive of most of the budget, there is one area she didn’t agree with.

“I’m extremely concerned about the way we do budgeting for our schools, and our children and our teachers are in a crisis. And I don’t think the county budget is really answering the need that we have.”

Mecklenburg County Commissioners agreed to give CMS around 567 million dollars in funding, which accounts for about 27% of the County’s Budget. But the CMS Board of Education wanted an extra 10 million dollars that the County refused to provide.

McDowell and Dunlap both said they plan to vote yes for the budget tonight and expect the rest of their colleagues to do the same.