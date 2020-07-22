Mecklenburg bans alcohol sales after 11 p.m. through at least Aug. 7

An alcohol ban for Charlotte Mecklenburg was made official in a joint announcement from Mecklenburg County Manager Dena D’Orio, Deputy Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington, CMPD, and other leaders on Wednesday.

Businesses that have permits to sell alcohol will not be allowed to sell from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Cornelius and Huntersville have chosen not to participate in the restrictions. Officials say any violation of the order will be punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor.

The order will go into effect Thursday.

Restaurants will still be allowed to offer drive-thru and delivery services.

“This was designed to put a stop to behavior in recent weeks,” D’Orio said during the virtual news conference. “Social distancing is non-existent.” D’Orio cited multiple videos that have surfaced recently of crowds of people in South End and the Music Factory not practicing social distancing.

Last week CDC Director Robert Redfield visited Charlotte to discuss the re-opening of schools.

North Carolina Health Director Mandy Cohen has continued to highlight the Queen City as a concerning area for rising numbers, as has Governor Roy Cooper. South Carolina has already banned alcohol sales statewide.

The current phase is set to expire on August 7.

