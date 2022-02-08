MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said Tuesday if COVID-19 trends continue to decrease, he recommends lifting the county-wide mask mandate by as early as next week.

COVID-19 cases are continuing to go down in Mecklenburg County. The daily percent positivity rate sits at 20.8 percent. Here’s a look at how that compares to other areas of the state:

Cabarrus County is at 24.47 percent

Gaston County is at 29.6 percent

Iredell County is at 28.88 percent

Washington made the accountment during the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, where tough decisions are on the table for commissioners Tuesday afternoon.

Chairman of the Board, George Dunlap, said they’ll be discussing their colleague Ella Scarborough’s medical leave. After being absent or not participating in meetings virtually for months, Scarborough’s family announced she would be taking unpaid medical leave.

But a slew of questions have been raised since the announcement and no one seems to have any answers, not even the commissioners themselves.

Tuesday’s meeting is supposed to bring some clarity to the situation.

Dunlap said the Board will be discussing Scarborough’s medical leave and voting on whether or not to grant it. Originally, Scarborough’s kids told Dunlap she would be taking unpaid medical leave, but reports from other outlets obtained an email saying she would be paid.

The confusion surrounding this should be cleared up on Tuesday.

“Earlier in the day, I had had a conversation with Commissioner Scarborough’s family. And we talked about some things that she might do. Given her participation on the board, the family asked that they have some time to think about those things and consider it and that they would get back in touch with me,” Dunlap said.

Despite not participating in meetings and rarely voting, Commissioner Scarborough has still received more than $50,000 per year for her salary, additional compensation, and benefits.

Dunlap said he hadn’t been speaking to Scarborough herself for a while and had only been communicating with her children.

Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell just said: “how do we know we’re dealing with Ella Scarborough?”. Seems like a valid question since none of the commissioners have spoken to her directly in months. — Emma Withrow (@emma_withrow) February 8, 2022

McDowell: “do we have proof of life? This doesn’t seem like a good way to go about it.”

Dunlap: “I don’t have the conscience to have her come to a meeting.” — Emma Withrow (@emma_withrow) February 8, 2022

The motion to postpone the vote on whether or not to pay Scarborough failed, because it was a 4-4 tie. McDowell, Meier, Dunlap, and Powell voted to postpone the vote. Jerrell, Altman, Leake, and Cotham voted to vote now on whether or not to pay Scarborough. — Emma Withrow (@emma_withrow) February 8, 2022

QCN’s Emma Withrow will have more on what Mecklenburg County Commissioners decide regarding Scarborough’s medical leave and the latest details on the current mask mandate tonight