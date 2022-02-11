Meck County medical professional feels easing restrictions won’t cause another Omicron surge

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People are ditching the masks, school districts are changing policy recommendations, and there is a possibility Mecklenburg county will end the mask mandate. Are we moving too fast just because the positive COVID numbers are decreasing?

Dr. Genevieve Brauning doesn’t think so.

“We may see a little bit of a surge even with some of the reduced measures because of how rapidly Omicron spread. I don’t think it is likely we’ll see the level of surge that we saw with this massive wave of Omicron,” Brauning said.

Brauning treats patients at Avance Care South Park. She says under-reporting of positive COVID cases have always been factored in due to home testing and people not informing health departments.

“With the recent surge, I certainly was constantly hearing from patients who had tested at home and were positive on the home test,” said Brauning.

Brauning says people need to remember COVID is still out there, positive case numbers are high, and hospitalization numbers are high as well. But the numbers trending downward is a good sign.

Also, if the mask mandate is lifted, it doesn’t mean you can’t protect yourself.

“It doesn’t mean you can’t wear a mask and that you can’t take extra measures to be safe,” added Brauning. “We’ve learned that masks work, we’ve learned that distancing works, we’ve learned that testing works. All of those things are still in your power to keep yourself safe.”