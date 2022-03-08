CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden filled County Commissioners in on how he plans to make the jail safer, during Tuesday’s afternoon Board meeting. McFadden will have to send State Officials his plan for change by March 11.

“So the rumor has been that we are closing or they’re forcing us to close, that is not going to happen under my watch,” McFadden said during the meeting.

This comes after a State Inspection Report revealed crowded and understaffed facilities, which led to unsafe conditions for both staff and inmates. But McFadden and his staff say they have a plan to fix all of that.

“Our plan of action is to bolster recruitment and retention efforts. The development of helping employees leave positive, which is operation help. And we also contracted the strategic security cooperation. And of course, we voluntarily started to depopulate Detention Center Central.”

The Sheriff’s Office is facing many of the same challenges as businesses across the country, with staffing shortages, but the repercussions are much different.

“Once your office has to hire the cooking staff at detention officers to support their abilities, other agencies have had to bring the national guard in to support their buildings, I know people talked about that and want that. But when we went to my staff, my staff ensured me, no matter what anybody else said, we stuck it out,” McFadden said.

When the scathing state report came out, McFadden insinuated he felt the results were unfair to his facility.

“I wanted to ask the inspector, have you treated any other detention center like you have Mecklenburg County, I told him personally, I want you to live with that in your heart. Because we know where it came from. Because you didn’t come to do a general inspection you come with particular days to ask us about.”

Last month the Sheriff’s Office hired guards from a private security company to help out. There hasn’t been an assault on a corrections officer since November.