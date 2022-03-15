CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted to dish out millions of taxpayer dollars during their meeting Tuesday night.

Almost 60 million dollars in ARPA funds. The funds will be distributed throughout 27 different entities that applied for the covid relief and recovery funds.

The Behavioral Health and Health Equity is receiving more than 26 million dollars, Parks Environment and Infrastructure is getting more than 14 million, Affordable Housing and Homeless is getting 8 million, and the list goes on.

Here are the details on each entity and how much they are receiving:



“It’s important how we set the tone and that people in this community know that they’re not left out and that they’re remembered,” said Commissioner Mark Jerrell, Mecklenburg County.

Tuesday night’s ARPA allocation is the first round of many. Mecklenburg County received more than 215 million dollars in federal funding for COVID relief for the community.

“In all my years of watching the County Commission I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a meeting that was really had this much good news,” said Commissioner Leigh Altman, Mecklenburg County.