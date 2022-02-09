Meck. Co. Board votes 5-3 to grant Commissioner Ella Scarborough medical leave with pay and benefits

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County Commissioners made a tough decision Tuesday night, some called it compassionate and others called it illogical.

The Board voted 5-3 to continue to pay Commissioner Ella Scarborough her salary and benefits, during her medical leave. It was clear her medical leave will last through the end of her term, after she has either been absent or not participating virtually in meetings for months.

#meckBOCC votes to grant Commissioner Ella Scarborough pay on her medical leave, which will be until the end of her term. She will not be running for election. — Emma Withrow (@emma_withrow) February 8, 2022

Scarborough’s kids requested the Board grant her medical leave, which is usually not paid, but because of the Board’s decision, taxpayers will still be footing the bill every month for the remainder of her term.

“We as a Board have to separate the emotion and the facts. And I hate, y’all have no idea how much I hate being put in this position,” said Commissioner Laura Meier.

Commissioners Laura Meier, Susan Rodriguez McDowell, and Elaine Powell, voted against granting the salary to Scarborough. McDowell and Meier both brought up concerns about the way Scarborough’s kids, who have been speaking on her behalf for months, went about handling this. Dunlap and others from the County say they haven’t spoken to Scarborough herself in over a year.

“I think it’s implied that they need the money to take care of the mother. I think they need her health benefits, and they need her salary,” Meier said.

Meier asked: is it the taxpayers’ job to take care of an elected official if they are no longer capable of serving their constituents? McDowell doesn’t think so.

“There’s a lot of people in our community who have similar issues, and they’re not paid, you know, so it just feels like an extra benefit that isn’t afforded to everyone. And it just doesn’t feel right to me to make an exception,” McDowell said.

McDowell: “do we have proof of life? This doesn’t seem like a good way to go about it.”

Dunlap: “I don’t have the conscience to have her come to a meeting.” — Emma Withrow (@emma_withrow) February 8, 2022

Commissioners said if Scarborough’s kids would have asked for the Board to accept her resignation, there would’ve been no option for pay to continue. But others on the Board argued that due to the fact that Scarborough had done so much for this community, as the first African American woman elected to the City Council and years of public service, she deserved to get compensated the rest of her salary and benefits.

“Having known Ella, I cannot sit here and not respect her legacy, and to say to a woman who gave so much to this community, that we are sitting here arguing about whether we should or should not do something that we ought to do,” said Commissioner Vilma Leake.

After the decision was made to award her the salary, the Board voted to appoint someone to serve in Scarborough’s place until the end of her term.

That new commissioner will also receive a salary on the taxpayer’s tab.

“We will receive applications for like maybe like a one week period of time. And, and so we are going to, each Commissioner will pick, and we haven’t decided the number yet maybe five, maybe nine people that we would like to interview. And so we’ll go through an interview process with the entire board,” McDowell said.

So far the only official criteria are that the appointee must be a democrat since Scarborough is a democrat and they will fill her seat.