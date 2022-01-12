MCSO detention officer terminated for providing contraband to an inmate

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night that they have terminated a detention officer for providing contraband to an inmate.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Detention Officer Marc Antoine was issued warrants for his arrest. His employment began on April 21, 2021 and he was terminated Wednesday evening.

After opening an investigation into the allegations, it was determined that Antoine violated North Carolina General Statutes § 14-258.1 furnishing poison, controlled substances, deadly weapons, cartridges, ammunition or alcoholic beverages to inmates of charitable, mental or penal institutions or local confinement facilities; furnishing tobacco products including vapor products; or furnishing mobile phones to inmates or delinquent juveniles.