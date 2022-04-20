CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County inmate was found dead in his jail cell Tuesday. Authorities said there are no signs of foul play in the death of 47-year-old William Rhinesmith, who was found hanging in his cell.

He had been in the Mecklenburg County Jail since April 15, 2022.

This latest death comes as Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden and some other detention center personnel face a lawsuit in relation to a November 2020 inmate suicide of a 17-year-old.

Sheriff McFadden addressed the tragedy in an interview with Queen City News, though he couldn’t comment on the deaths directly due to ongoing investigations.

Sheriff McFadden did emphasize, though, that mental health is a major problem behind bars. In a time where staffing shortages are plaguing prisons, Sheriff McFadden said the problem goes far beyond that.

In fact, Sheriff McFadden is making a push to make mental health help more of a priority behind bars.

“Think about the stress we have in society,” said Sheriff McFadden. “That same stress is inside my detention center.”

Behind bars, that stress only escalates.

“It’s very stressful to be incarcerated and to not have outside contact or human touch,” said Sheriff McFadden. “And all of these are contributing factors when you’re inside a detention center.”

Some of the lawsuit stemming from the November 2020 suicide alleges staff failed to conduct timely tours of the wing the inmate was housed in. He had only been at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center for a day, after being transferred from a smaller facility.

“People think it takes hours,” said Sheriff McFadden. “It takes minutes to do it. It’s not staffing, it’s having resources available to talk about mental health.”

In fact, mental health is the number two topic Sheriff McFadden said the ‘Major County Sheriffs of America’ plan to address at the next convention. Recruiting is number one.

“We are providing a little more care,” he said. “And we will look at what more we can do. I am determined to find more answers for these families so we don’t have to go through these tragedies.”

McFadden is also working with the state to try to bring in a program called “Capacity Restoration.” He said it would provide a focus on mental and behavioral health in an effort to try to prevent tragedies behind bars.

“Let’s have a 10-15 bed unit here to talk about behavioral and mental health and how to move forward,” he said. “Because we aren’t a medical facility, but we will do whatever it takes to provide for residents here.”

Tuesday’s death was the first suicide behind bars this year.

Sheriff McFadden said there have been more than 1,300 cases of COVID there, but none of those have led to death.