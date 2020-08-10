Woman’s ex-beau charged with attempted murder in Matthews

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 6 p.m. near 10400 E. Independence Blvd at the Matthews Festival Shopping Center.

A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and treated for her injuries. An ex-boyfriend was quickly identified as the suspect and a search began for him. Charlotte resident Benjamin Bruce, 37, was later located by CMPD and arrested.

Bruce faces multiple charges including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

This remains an active and open investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android