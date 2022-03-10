MATTHEWS, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For the better portion of the afternoon on Thursday, multiple road closures were reported in Matthews due to a ruptured gas line, the Matthews Police Department said.

Emergency crews responded to the issue before 3 p.m. on Idlewild Road between Barney Drive and Springwater Drive.

As rush hour approaches Thursday, officers say there is no estimated time for re-opening the area.

Commuters were suggested to avoid the entire area, however, residents who live within the area impacted will be allowed to access their homes.