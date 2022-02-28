MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The town of Matthews has problems with some of their four-legged visitors.

Monday night, the town board of commissioners heard proposals on how to limit the number of deer in town limits.

“This is one of the most controversial issues, one of the most sensitive issues the board has had to deal with,” said Town Manager, Hazen Blodgett.

According to a state biologist, the Matthews area has around 50 deer per square mile, which is considered in the high range.

But limiting the number of deer can be expensive and controversial.

One proposal the town board heard about is to bring in specialized hunters.

According to town leaders, that can usually cost around $300 a deer.

Another option is to use contraceptives for the female deer.

Blodgett told town leaders that had only been used once in North Carolina, on Bald Head Island, and is generally very expensive.

Firearms aren’t allowed to be fired in town limits, except for in authorized shooting galleries.

In the past, the town has granted permits to hunters for using bows and arrows.

However, after backlash from town residents, the town stopped that practice in 2019.

Mayor John Higdon said he recently installed an eight-foot fence around his backyard due to the destruction from deer.

“I’m sure we’ll have a lot of comment from the public. People are very passionate on both sides of this issue. I will say that deer can be very destructive, so we’ll want to keep an eye on it if we have too many,” Higdon said.

The board did not take any action Monday night.

Several board members said they would want to see an official count of the number of deer in town limits before making any decisions.

Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool questioned if the town should be paying for a count.

“I’m not sure getting a deer count is the best use of money. Now if it’s fairly affordable. But I’m going off of what my thought is, I’m assuming it’ll be very costly. And I don’t wanna waste taxpayer dollars in that way,” said McCool.