Metro Diner robbery suspect wanted in Matthews

Matthews police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to a robbery at a local diner.

Officers responded to calls regarding a robbery at Metro Diner on East Independence on April 16 around 10 p.m. The suspect is described a black male, 20-23 years of age, medium build, and a tattoo on his right wrist.

It is unlcear what the suspect was able to get away with or how many people were present at the time of the robbery.

Matthews Police

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-841-6715.