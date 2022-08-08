MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For some, the scene was like something out of a movie as bird after bird struck the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte. Video shows a massive amount of them falling to the ground.

The sight was something that disturbed many but prompted others to take action to address an issue they think had to do with it — light pollution.

“People don’t understand how much birds are affected by artificial light,” said Carol Buie-Jackson, with Bird House on the Greenway and Habitat and Wildlife Keepers. “It’s not just birds, it’s a lot of other wildlife. But unfortunately, for birds, it can be fatal.”

Buie-Jackson said even her shop is not immune to the issue that comes from light pollution — bird strikes.

“The shopping center here (off Rea Road) is one story. But during migration, we find them along sidewalks,” she said.

Studies have shown hundreds of birds have fallen victim to building strikes over the years in the Charlotte area. Birds, thinking they found an access point into safety, only for it to be a reflection. In many instances, they hit windows–sometimes stunning or killing them.

While no study has been done, specifically, for Matthews, Buie-Jackson noted the anecdotal evidence which shows it happens to buildings of all sizes — from homes to storefronts.

The bird strikes, and the effect on bird migratory patterns, are part of the reason Matthews is looking at a “Lights Out” initiative, which would encourage residents in town during times when birds are migrating, specifically March 15-May 30 and September 10-November 30. The town would also potentially turn off its own lights to town-owned buildings.

“I was just very attracted to it, (and) thought it would be good for us to do,” said State Rep. Rachel Hunt, a Democrat serving the Matthews area in the General Assembly.

“It’s a good thing to do — not just for birds, but for people,” she added.

While Matthews may be doing their part, they know there’s a bigger light issue up the road–specifically, from Charlotte. Recent studies have shown it is among the worst in the country for light pollution.

Hunt said she wants Matthews to serve as a model that Charlotte could eventually replicate.

The resolution supporting the “Lights Out” initiative is set to be taken up Monday night at the Matthews Board of Commissioners meeting.