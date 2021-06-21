Matthews suspect repeatedly stole ATM users’ card info, police say

MATTHEWS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An investigation into a series of thefts at an ATM machine in Matthews has resulted in the arrest of a suspect, according to authorities.

Michigan resident Je’Barren Patterson, 36, faces 17 charges involving financial fraud and card theft.

Matthews PD began a comprehensive investigation into Patterson that spanned nearly two months. The suspect was caught using the same ATM to steal customer information.

Police say Patterson used a technique that involves installing a device to steal future ATM users’ account info called ‘skimming’. A concealed camera is typically used to record ATM customers’ pin codes.

The ATM that was repeatedly hit is located inside the lobby of the Sleep Inn Hotel on Matthews Park Drive.

Patterson is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.