Matthews police search for missing man

Matthews Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Matthews resident Kabi Raj Rai, 63, was last seen around 12:30 on Wednesday nearby 12000 Woodbend Drive. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, blue slip sandals, and a brown watch.

Mr. Rai is described as an Asian male, about 4’11”, weighing 100 pounds with short, buzz-cut black and white hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 9-1-1.

