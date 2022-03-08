MATTHEWS. NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Matthews Police is trying to identify two suspects who they say purchased over $37,000 worth of products on stolen credit cards.

Officers responded to calls regarding the latest incident last month, occurring at the Lowe’s located on Matthews Township Parkway. A stolen credit card was used to purchase products at the store, according to the police report.

Video surveillance showed two women as the suspects and police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. The two women are suspected of committing other similar crimes in the area

anyone with information should contact officials at 704-841-6708.