MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Towering trees and weather-worn headstones are scattered throughout one cemetery in Matthews. Buried there are some of the people who helped build the town.

For 100 years, the cemetery lay forgotten, and their stories did too. But not anymore.

“It gives us the top-of-the-line kind of feeling because we’re now getting recognized for our importance in the development of this county,” said Harvey Boyd.

Right next to downtown Matthews is the Crestdale neighborhood. Harvey’s family has called the area home for generations.

“It’s very important for our children to know what we did and what we plan to do,” said Harvey.

What they did in Crestdale helped shape Matthews and the country. Crestdale is one of the oldest African American communities in the United States. It was formed after the Civil War and became a haven for many seeking a home.

“Everybody had a garden, you ate out of the garden you picked stuff gave it to people, we took care of everybody else,” remembered Jackie McNeal Dixon, who grew up in Crestdale.

“You didn’t lock your doors; doors were never locked. Everybody looked out for each other,” said Bernard Burke, whose family lived in the historic neighborhood.

Talk to anyone in the area, everyone has a story. Those stories are shared along a walking trail throughout the neighborhood.

“There’s my name on there,” laughed Jackie. “I’m proud.”

Pride runs deep in the area. Many people living here went on to make history.

“That was my cousin,” said Bernard, talking about his cousin who created the design for the dime.

“When I speak at a school, I like to ask them how many of them were born in Mecklenburg County,” said Harvey. “I like to tell them; they have my seal of approval on their birth certificate.”

Harvey is the artist who created the Mecklenburg County seal.

“It’s important, that for us to realize that we have the capacity to do anything we dream to do,” said Harvey.

About a year ago, the historic Roseland African American Cemetery was cleaned up. No longer hidden are the people whose stories are being told and the dreams they shared with the world.