Loyalist Market in Matthews closes after employee tests positive for Virus

The Loyalist Market in downtown Matthews is the latest eatery to fall victim to the coronavirus.

The market will close until at least Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. “As if this year wasn’t trying enough, today I received word that a member of our team tested positive for Covid-19,” the business said on Monday in a social post on Facebook.

The employee last worked on June 20 and did not have contact with any guests and no co-workers have reported symptoms.

On Tuesday all employees of the eatery will be tested for coronavirus and the market will be cleaned and disinfected while it is temporarily closed.